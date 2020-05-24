ASCAP Brings Its Experience Conference Online

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — American performing rights organization ASCAP announced they have reconfigured its ASCAP Experience conference into a free, ongoing weekly virtual event which kicks off on May 28.

The series debuts with a featured conversation between platinum-certified Grammy winner Shaggy and his manager and founder of Cherrytree Records Martin Kierszenbaum, a discussion of the #1 hit “Stuck with U” with the song’s co-writers Whitney Phillips and Gian Stone and a creative session with hit songwriter Priscilla Renea.

Following the debut, the ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, will take place weekly on Thursdays, starting at 3 P.M. eacific time and will initially extend through July. The initial slate of offerings includes live programming featuring songwriters, publishers and music industry leaders.

More details regarding upcoming programming will be announced in the coming weeks, ASCAP said.

“Music brings us comfort, joy and community. It unites us by resonating with our shared humanity. The world needs to feel that sense of connection today,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “To keep the craft and creation of music flowing, ASCAP is thrilled to offer ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, an innovative series of virtual educational programming presented at no cost, featuring top writers, producers, publishers and music experts who want to share their knowledge and advice for the greater good of music. If music creators have to stay home, then ASCAP wants to give them a way to stay informed, inspired and engaged so they can stay creative. I hope everyone joins us.”

Now in its 15th year, the 2020 ASCAP Experience was scheduled to take place April 1 – 3 in Los Angeles with over 2000 expected attendees, but the event, like everything else in the world, was consigned to the flames of the pandemic.