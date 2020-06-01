Big Hit Entertainment Apologizes After Suga Uses A Controversial Sample In His Latest Solo Project

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — BTS member Suga and Big Hit Entertainment were forced to issue an apology after a sample used in Suga’s latest solo project sparked controversy with his fans.

The sample in question was an audio clip of a sermon by the infamous cult leader Jim Jones, whose followers killed several U.S. politicians before committing mass suicide in Guyana in 1979.

Suga included the sample in the track “What Do You Think,” from his solo album, “D-2” and on Sunday, Big Hit Entertainment were forced to address his use of the controversial material.

“We apologize for anyone who may have been hurt or offended,” said Big Hit. “The producer on ‘What Do You Think?’ chose (the sample) in consideration of the overall atmosphere of the track, not knowing the identity of the speaker,” Big Hit added.

As well, Big Hit released an updated version of the song that does not include the sample, the Korean Herald reported.

Since it was released on May 22nd, Suga’s D2 hit the top of the Apple iTunes album charts in 80 countries and regions lead by its lead single Daechwita.