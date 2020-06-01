Carl Stubner’s Shelter Music Group Expands Management Team

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Carl Stubner’s Shelter Music Group has expanded with the addition of five new talent managers along with their rosters to the multi-services music company.

According to Variety, who first reported the news, the new hires at Shelter include Paul Geary and Steve Wood of Global Artist Management, whose clients include Godsmack, The Hollywood Vampires, and Joe Perry as well as Alison Taylor of Atwork Management, who manages Barenaked Ladies.

Other additions to the management team include Derek Brewer of Manifest Grp, whose client list includes Dance Gavin Dance, Palaye Royale and Crown The Empire, among others; and Will Hoffman, who reps the Texas-based rock band Nothing More.

Stubner launched Shelter in 2019 through a partnership with financial backer BMG. Based in Nashville, Shelter operates as a record label and publishing company, as well as providing management, marketing and branding services.

“These are unusual times but we have seen artists demanding new and innovative thinking from their management team to adapt to the world we currently live in. This group of professionals are each extraordinary and established in their own careers, and they will help us as we adjust our sights and bring new focus to our business and our clients. We are thrilled to have them on board,” Stubner told Variety.