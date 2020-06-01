Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Mötley Crüe, And Def Leppard Push Stadium Tour To 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison have officially postponed their planned North American stadium tour.
In a statement posted to social media, a rep for the tour said all dates are currently being rescheduled for the summer of 2021 and more information will be announced as it becomes available.
The package tour was slated to hit the road for stadiums across North America this summer, starting on July 7th with a performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and wrap on Sept. 5 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
As per most tour reschedules these days, tickets will be fully honored at the rescheduled dates next year, with information on refunds to be released shortly, the bands said.
Postponed 2020 dates
Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY – New Era Field
Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller Park
Thursday, August 20 Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Saturday, August 22 – Washington DC – Nationals Park
Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field
Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*
Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
Wednesday, September 2 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Saturday, September 5 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium