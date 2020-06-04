Logjam Presents Launches Ticket Gift Card Program

MISSOULA, MT (CelebrityAccess) — Montana-based promoter and entertainment company Logjam Presents has launched a Ticket Exchange Program it says will reward loyal customers while helping to support the company’s venues during the coronavirus shutdown.

As of June 3rd, customers who have purchased tickets for a Logjam event impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic can exchange said ticket for a Logjam gift card worth 125% of the base-ticket value in place of a refund.

“By electing to participate in the Ticket Exchange Program not only will ticket holders be investing in the spirit of live music and supporting their local venues, they’ll receive an added benefit for doing so. Choosing to receive a gift card in lieu of a refund will allow ticket funds to be used to revive local venues and in turn the local community,” Logjam Presents said in announcing the program.

The ticket gift card is similar to programs enacted by ticketing services such as Eventbrite as they attempt to weather the refund storm.

To apply for Logjam’s Ticket Exchange program, customers need to fill out a form, after which eligible participants will receive a Logjam gift card worth 125% of their base-ticket value via mail.

Logjam Presents operates The Top Hat, Wilma and Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Missoula, and the Elm and Rialto in Bozeman.