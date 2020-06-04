The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Author Robert Kolker

Robert Kolker is the author of the best-selling book “Hidden Valley Road” (an Oprah’s Book Club choice!) as well as the “New York” magazine article upon which the HBO feature film “Bad Education” is based and the book “Lost Girls,” the film of which recently debuted on Netflix. First, we explore the mechanics of a book deal, how “Hidden Valley Road” came to be, and then we go deep into the essence of the story, about the Galvin family of Colorado Springs, with twelve children, six of whom became schizophrenic.

