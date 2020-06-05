Chad Hollingsworth Joins Live Nation’s Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — At their annual meeting on June 3rd, Live Nation elected a slate for its board of directors that includes new member Chad Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth, who was selected to occupy one of Liberty Media’s seats on the board, has served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at that company since 2016.

Hollingsworth will occupy the seat vacated by longtime board member Mark Carleton, who stepped down at the end of his term.

Robert ‘Ted’ Enloe III also retired from his longtime role on Live Nation’s board.

Board members who were reelected for 2020 include Maverick Carter, Ari Emanuel, Ping Fu, Jeff Hinson, Jimmy Iovine, Jim Kahan, Greg Maffei, Randall Mays, Michael Rapino, Mark Shapiro and Dana Walden.

Other business during the shareholder meeting included the passage of an advisory resolution on executive compensation and the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the Live Nation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year.