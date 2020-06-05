Germany Pledges €1 Billion In Stimulus To Support Reopening Cultural Institutions

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — The German Government announced plans to provide €1 billion in financial aid to support the “restart of public life” in the European nation.

The Neustart Kultur program will be broken down to support different sectors of Germany’s culture, including €150 million euros targeted specifically for live music, including venues and festivals.

As well, an additional €150 million will be made available to theater and dance organizations, including private theaters, festivals, organizers and intermediaries.

Film, galleries, book publishing and cultural centers will also be eligible for stimulus through the program.

The program also includes a pledge of €250 million euros to help cultural institutions upgrade their physical plant for public health, including physical hygiene, new ventilation systems and online ticketing services.

The package also provides for federal aid of €20 million euros for private radio broadcasters who been affected by the drop in advertising revenue during the pandemic.

“With an additional one billion euros, we support the restart of cultural life in Germany and set the course for the future. I am proud to say that this is almost exactly half of our annual budget, which has grown significantly in the past few years, ” said Minister of Culture Monika Grütters.

“We want to save our unique cultural landscape and give the artists a perspective,” added Grütters. “With Neustart Kultur, in combination with other aid packages worth billions from the federal government, we are making a contribution that is unparalleled internationally.”