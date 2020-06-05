Worker Killed In Fall At SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A worker at the still-under-construction SoFi stadium was killed in an apparent on the job accident on Friday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Times, construction at the site came to a temporary halt after an ironworker fell at least 60 feet to his death while working on a roof at the stadium.

“This is an extremely sad day,” a spokesman for construction and engineering company Turner-AECOM Hunt said in a statement provided to the Times. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity.”

The ironworker was not identified but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told the Times that he was in his 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Work has continued at the stadium throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in hopes of having the SoFi ready to host its first pre-season game with the Los Angeles Rams on August 14th.

The Times reported that at least 12 workers at the stadium have been diagnosed with COVID-10, including seven in the last eight days.