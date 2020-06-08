SNG Music Promotes Three To Senior Roles

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based SNG Music announce the promotion of three staffers — Kathleen Mullet, Aubrey Schwartz and Sierra Crider — to senior roles at the music publisher.

Mullet, who joined SNG in 2016, has been promoted to Sr. Director of Licensing and Administration.

Schwartz has been with the company since 2017 and has been appointed to the role of Sr. Director of Creative.

Crider, who first joined SNG in 2019, will now serve as Manager of Creative and Marketing at the music publisher.

“All of us at SNG Music are proud of the thoughtfulness, drive and determination that these three ladies bring to the office every day,” says Managing Partner, Gary Reamey. “They go the extra mile to support our songwriters and are at the core of what makes us a unique independent music publishing company in Nashville.”

SNG’s roster of songwriters currently includes Mark Nesler, Marty Dodson, Wyatt McCubbin, Carson Chamberlain, Zarni de Vette, Lee Starr, Oran Thornton, Reamey and David Spangler.