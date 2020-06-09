KISS Postpone European Tour, Confirm 2021 Concert Cruise

PARIS, FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends KISS have pulled the plug on all their upcoming European concerts in June and July, citing ongoing uncertanties with the coronavirus.

“We’ll continue monitoring the global situation and will reschedule the dates as soon as possible,” a rep for KISS said in a statement.

“We will be back as soon as possible, and in the meantime we want to say to the KISS ARMY in Europe stay safe,” added KISS’s Paul Stanley

To all our European fans, stay healthy and we will be back rocking you all very soon,” noted Gene Simmons.

The tour was scheduled to continue on June 9th with a show in Paris, and wrap on July 18th in Sofia, Bulgaria.

On the plus side for KISS fans, the band announced plans to revive the KISS Kruise Psycho X Circus concert cruise for 2021.

The cruise, which will see KISS sail from Miami to the Caribbean coast of Central America, is set to disembark on October 29th.

Ratt, Queensryche, Bruce Kulick, Fozzy, Black N’ Blue, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Jared James Nichols, and Lilac are lined up for the voyage as well, with more TBA.