The CMA Names Kelly Striewski To Senior PR Post

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association has hired music and television industry veteran Kelly Striewski to serve as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships for the trade organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to our executive team at CMA,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “She is a highly-accomplished entertainment veteran with a wealth of knowledge in both music and television. Kelly’s experience and expertise in marketing, communications and partnerships, as well as artist and industry relations, will be critical to CMA’s continued strategic growth.”

In her new role, Striewski will take the lead on the CMA’s marketing efforts, communications and strategic partnerships, including oversight of CMA’s marketing, communications, market research, creative, digital and strategic partnerships teams.

As well, she will join the CMA’s executive leadership team and collaborate with the organization’s Board of Directors, and with the CMA’s television network partner, ABC.

Striewski will officially take up her new duties at the CMA in August.

Prior to her new gig at the CMA, Striewski oversaw corporate and consumer marketing and communication efforts for the full stable of award shows at dick clark productions in Los Angeles, including Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” among others.

Other experience for Striewski includes a stint at Nintendo of America’s account team where she led PR efforts, including social media and influencer campaigns, game launches, activations and special events.

She also toiled for 15 years at B|WR Public Relations where she oversaw campaigns for PUMA, Lincoln Motor Company, Stand Up To Cancer, Neil Lane, Beaches & Sandals Resorts and DELL, among others.

“I am honored to join CMA and to fully immerse myself into the Nashville community,” says Striewski. “It will be a privilege to work under the leadership of the organization’s highly-regarded CEO, Sarah Trahern and the exceptional CMA Board of Directors. I look forward to utilizing my marketing and television expertise to develop unique and innovative strategies that drive continued growth for Country Music.”