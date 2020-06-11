The Flaming Lips Bubble Up On Colbert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Flaming Lips may have solved the social distancing crisis facing venues with the innovative bubble solution they showcased during a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

For the performance, each member of the Flaming Lips performed inside of a human-sized bubble, effectively insulating them from infection from each other and members of thae audience.

Speaking of the audience, they were all outfitted with their own bubbles, ensuring that everyone was safely insulated from the inclemencies and vicissitudes of COVID-19.

For Flaming Lips frontman Wayne, performing in a bubble is nothing new and is a stage technique he used even before the pandemic, showing what a forward thinking human being the man is.

For their performance, the Lips showcased a fan favorite “Race For the Prize” which appears both on their 1999 album “The Soft Bulletin” and on its 20th anniversary re-issue, which the band released last year.

More recently, the Lips collaborated with Kacey Musgraves for “Flowers of Neptune 6.”

Check out the Flaming Lips performance on Late Night with Stephen Colbert