The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Re-Open On June 15

CLEVELAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced plans to re-open its museum to the public on June 15th.

As part of the reopening, the Hall has announced a slate of measures to keep visitors safe, including instituting a limited capacity and mandatory advanced tickets.

All museum tickets will be available online only. Visitors can select from available time slots during the ticket purchasing process. There will be limited capacity per each available time slot to better spread out visitors during their trip inside the museum.

As well, visitors and staff will be required to wear masks at all times and be subjected to a temperature screening at entry.

Other safety measures include continuous cleaning throughout the day and hand sanitizer stations located throughout the building.

Special visiting hours have been set aside for teachers (Mondays), vulnerable fans (Tuesdays), Rock Hall Members (Saturdays) and healthcare workers (Sundays).

In addition to the museum, the Hall of Fame is bringing live music back to the Rock Hall’s plaza in July on Thursday and Saturday evenings from 5-7 p.m.