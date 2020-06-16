BTS Live Stream Concert Draws 756,600 Concurrent Viewers, According To Big Hit Entertainment

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Bang Bang Con: The Live, a live-streamed concert featuring k-pop icons BTS, drew an audience of more than 750,000 people in 107 countries, making it the biggest paid ticket virtual concert to date.

The 100 minute-long concert, which featured BTS performing from seven locations, provided multiple feeds, allowing fans to switch between different viewing angles, including closeups.

For the show, BTS performed hits from their latest album Map of the Soul: 7, including “Black Swan”, “Boy With Luv”, and “Respect.”

According to Big Hit, the event peaked at 756,600 peak concurrent viewers and with tickets going for roughly $24 dollars for fan club members and $32 dollars for the general public, the concert grossed at least $18 million according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Earlier this year, BTS and their management company Big Hit Entertainment experimented with streaming and in April, launched a video concert series featuring video from eight of their past concerts. The concerts, presented on YouTube, drew more than 50 million viewers in aggregate, including 2.24 million concurrent viewers.

As well, they created short-form content with Learn Korean with BTS which launched on video service Weverse on March 24.