Riot Fest Postpones Until 2021

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Chicago-based Riot Fest announced that the festival has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

The festival, which was originally scheduled for Chicago’s Douglas Park from Sept. 11 – 13, 2020 is now set for Sept. 16 – 19, 2021.

“There’s no easy way to say this: We’re postponing this year’s Riot Fest until September 17-19, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Put short, it simply wouldn’t be a safe decision to move forward with this year’s festival. So we’re going to start planning next year’s, and we’re going to make sure it kicks ass. We’re heartbroken, but it’s in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety—and we know it’s going to be worth the wait come next September,” Riot Fest organizers said in a statement announcing the move.

As part of the move to 2021, the festival has been extended, with a Thursday night ‘preview’ event added to the schedule.

As well, the initial lineup for 2021 has been announced with more to be added in the fullness of time.

The announced lineup includes: My Chemical Romance, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco performing The Cool, Vic Mensa, The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Gogol Bordello, Circle Jerks, Thrice, Circa Survive, K.Flay, Toots and the Maytals, Jawbox, Les Savy Fav, Best Coast, Bayside, L7, Meg Myers, PUP, Mayday Parade, FEVER 333, Living Colour, Big Freedia, SWMRS, Beach Bunny, Alex G, Thursday, Saves the Day, Don Broco, Joywave, Hepcat, Fishbone, Fucked Up, Boston Manor, The Sounds, White Lung, KennyHoopla, Beach Goons, Meet Me @ the Altar, Radkey, Holy Fawn, and Chubby and the Gang.

Tickets for this year’s Riot Fest will be honored for the return of the event in 2021, or refunds will be available at the point of purchase.