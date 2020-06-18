ASM To Manage The Maxwell C. King Center For The Performing Arts

MELBOURNE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global has been hired to operate the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts at Eastern Florida State College.

The venue includes the 2,016 seat main theater, as well as a ancillary 250-seat venue named the Studio Theatre or the Black Box and presents about 115 shows annually

The King Center recently completed a major $3.6 million renovation that included a replacement of the venue’s HVAC system, upgrades to the lobby, the addition of a new bar, and improved security facilities.

ASM Global will assume oversight of the Maxwell C. King Center for industry veteran Steve Janicki, who retired after serving 32 years as the King Center’s executive director, during which he turned the Melbourne campus venue into a cultural landmark in Central Florida.

“It’s hard to replace Steve Janicki, but we believe ASM Global will allow us to have more top entertainers and take us to the next level in performing arts. They’re an excellent company and we’re excited about teaming with them.” said Dr. Anthony Catanese, chair of the King Center Board of Directors.

ASM Global, which launched last year through a merger between AEG Facilities and SMG, manages 89 entertainment venues in the U.S., including 16 Florida facilities in cities such as Jacksonville, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Miami, Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale and others.