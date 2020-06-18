Suicide Silence Partnering With Bandsintown For Geofenced Virtual World Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal band Suicide Silence and their label Napalm Death are teaming up with BandsInTown for a geo-gated virtual world tour that will span 14 countries & 5 continents.

The tour, which kicks off on July 2nd, will see the band stream unique live performances that will be tailored to each market and geofenced to be available only to fans within that market.

Each show will be about 90 minutes long and include a professionally filmed multi-camera live performance with full chat integration, market-specific mixed media & an extensive post-performance Q&A.

Tickets for the first dates are already on sale for $10 each and will only be available to fans within a specific radius of a given market.

“The time has come! We’ve teamed up with Nuclear Blast & BandsInTown on this tour & we’ll be streaming 39 shows throughout the month of July with tickets for the first batch now on sale! While each show will revolve around a specific city, we’ve decided to open up the tickets statewide in the US & to entire countries when it comes to foreign markets. Be sure to get involved on social media by requesting specific songs in your market & requesting markets you’d like us to add in the future. These live streams will be full-on Suicide Silence fan experiences that will never been be restreamed or shown ever again. Come join the party!” the band said in a statement announcing the shows.