Report: Marc Geiger Headed For The Door At WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME’s head of music Marc Geiger is reportedly negotiating an exit from talent agency, according to a story first reported by Billboard.

Geiger, who co-founded the Lolllapalooza festival and online music retailer ARTISTdirect, joined WME predecessor William Morris in 2003 as a Senior Vice President in the music division.

When WME merged with Endeavor in 2009, Geiger stepped up to oversee the music department. He has served as an agent for some of the biggest names in music, including David Byrne, Roger Waters, Ozzy, Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga among others.

Geiger’s exit comes as WME is in the process of reorganizing amid the financial impact of COVID-19 and the agency has furloughed about 20 percent of its staff during the pandemic.

Last month, Geiger denied rumors that he was headed to Spotify for a senior role.

WME did not respond to a request for comment.