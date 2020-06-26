Bonnaroo Cancels For 2020

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee announced that the festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

“Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality,” organizers wrote in a notice posted to the festival’s website.

The festival, which was originally scheduled to take place from June 11th – 14th but had been previously been rescheduled to September 24-27 in hopes that conditions with the pandemic imrpoved enough to allow the event to proceed.

Founded in 2002 by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment, Live Nation came aboard in 2016 when they acquired AC Entertainment. The promoter-giant purchased the remaining shares of the festival in 2019 after a record-breaking year.

Organizers for the festival have already announced plans for the event to return in 2021 from June 17th-20th. Tickets for this year’s event can be rolled over, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

More information on lineup, camping and accommodations for the 2021 edition of the event will be available at a later date.

Bonnaroo fans will also have a virtual festival to help tide them over til next year. Scheduled for September 24th through 27th, the virtual festival will feature “some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.”

Fans who roll tickets for 2020 over to 2021 will have free access to the festival, suggesting that it will be a ticketed event. Additional details about the virtual festival will be provided in the coming months.