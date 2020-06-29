WILL THIS EVER END? Bars In CA, TX, FL Closed Again, States Add Travel Restrictions

(Hypebot) — There had been small glimmers of hope for the touring industry over the last week. Bars and nightclubs were starting to reopen, albeit at reduced capacity.

Now that hope is gone.

Bars in California, Texas and Florida are all being shut down again – for the second time while three large northeastern states have issued travel and quarantine restrictions that effectively make touring there impossible.

The three separate decisions were made as COVID-19 cases hit new highs in each of the states and across the country last week.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news release announcing the decision. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

The Texas order also included banning all outdoor gatherings of more than 100.

New Travel & Quarantine Rules

In the meantime, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have said that they will require visitors – and that includes musicians on tour – coming from other states with high coronavirus cases to quarantine for a two-week period upon arrival.

As of today those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

“The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes,” according to New York Governor Cuomo.