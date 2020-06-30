Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara
AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News

Alessia Cara Wins Album Of The Year At The Juno Awards

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
14 0

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Alessia Cara took top honors at the Juno Awards on Monday night after her 2019 release “The Pains of Growing” won the award for album of the year.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter also took home trophies after winning Pop Album of the Year Presented by Live Nation Canada and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN.

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes won the award for single of the year for the third consective year for his hit “Señorita” and was recognized as artist of the year for the second year in a whow.

Tory Lanez continued his reign of the Rap Recording of the Year category, marking his third consecutive win. Lanez also became the first artist to win in both the Rap Recording and R&B/Soul Recording category (where he was a co-winner alongside Jessie Reyez) in the same year.

Teen gloom queen Billie Eilish won the award for international album of the year for her smash hit “When we fall asleep, where do we go?” while Canadian dance duo Loud Luxury won the prize for group of the year.

Other first time winners included Celeigh Cardinal, who won indigenous artist fof the year, and Neon Dreams, who won breakthrough group of the year.

Nine-time JUNO Award winner Avril Lavigne won for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by TD and Regina based folkers The Dead South won the Juno for traditional roots album of the year.

Among the special appearances of the night were presenters Chris Boucher from the 2019 NBA Championship team the Toronto Raptors, Actor and musician, Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, IT and the upcoming Ghostbuster: Afterlife, JUNO Award winner and singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, two-time JUNO Award-winning soprano Measha Brueggergosman, Indigenous Music Summit founder and Producer and JUNO Award-winning artist with Digging Roots – ShoShona Kish, and the Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Steven Guilbeault.

The award show, which took place mostly via streaming, was the fastest Juno Awards in record time, with all of the awards distributed within 90 minutes.


The complete list of Juno Award winners:

JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY TD)

Avril Lavigne
BMG*ADA

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Señorita
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Universal

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Universal                        

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)

The Pains Of Growing
Alessia Cara
Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY CBC MUSIC)

Shawn Mendes
Universal

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Loud Luxury
Sony

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Lennon Stella
Columbia*Sony

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Neon Dreams
Dreaming Out Loud*Warner

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN) 

Alessia Cara
Publisher – Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada
“Growing Pains” – co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder, “Out of Love” – co-songwriter Rick Nowels
PAINS OF GROWING – Alessia Cara Universal
“Rooting For You” – co-songwriter Jon Levine
THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal


COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Wild As Me
Meghan Patrick
Warner

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Blemish in the Great Light
Half Moon Run
Crystal Math*Universal

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE)

Morbid Stuff
PUP
Little Dipper*Universal

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION CANADA)

The Pains of Growing
Alessia Cara
Universal

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

A War On Everything
The Glorious Sons
Black Box*Fontana North

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Stay Tuned!
Dominique Fils-Aimé
Ensoul*Select/Believe

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO

MiGRATIONS
Jacques Kuba Séguin
ODD SOUND*Select

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP

Abundance
Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop
ANZIC*A-Train 

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

INSCAPE
Alexandra Stréliski
Secret City*Fontana North


ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

La nuit est une panthère
Les Louanges
Bonsound*Sony

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Greatest Hits, Vol. 4
Big Block Singsong
Independent

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER

detach
Angela Schwarzkopf
Redshift

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE

The John Adams Album
Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano
Universal

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL

Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets
Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton
ATMA*Naxos

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

Evta
Ana Sokolović
ATMA*Naxos

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Freaky
Tory Lanez
Interscope*Universal

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Love Me
Felix Cartal & Lights
Physical Presents*Fontana North

R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Feel It Too
Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy
Universal

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

The Warning Track
Lyndon John X
Independent

INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN)

Stories from a Downtown Apartment
Celeigh Cardinal
Independent

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Mohawk
Lee Harvey Osmond
Latent*Warner

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sugar & Joy
The Dead South
Six Shooter*Universal

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Mad Love
Dawn Tyler Watson
Independent

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Advent Of Christmas
Matt Maher
Provident*Sony/Anchor 

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BAROKAN
Djely Tapa
Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Independent/Select

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Ben Kaplan
“Brittle Bones Nicky”  BRITTLE BONES NICKY – Rare Americans
Independent
“It’s Alright” (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY – Mother Mother
Universal

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

John ‘Beetle’ Bailey
“Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)”  SUBLIME – Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North

Canadian Contributor:

  • Mastering Engineer: Harry Hess (HBomb Mastering)

“Shotgun” FRIDAY – Monkey House Alma*Universal

Canadian Contributors

  • Additional Engineer: Taylor Kernohan
  • Mastering Engineer: Peter Letros (Wreckhouse Mastering)

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Chad Moldenhauer (Art Director), Ian Clarke (Designer)Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (Illustrators)
SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD – Kristofer Maddigan
Independent 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY STINGRAY)

Little Star
Sarah Legault iskwē
iskwē music*The Orchard

Canadian Contributors

  • Art Department: Art Pratten, Cora Paiero, Melissa Panth, Meron Kebede, Nidia Martinez, Shaylyn Lucas, Tylor White
  • Special Effects: Adam Caplan, Sammy Roach (web.isod.es)

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyond The Senses
REZZ
Rezz Music*AWAL

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Play to Win
Striker
Independent 

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Shine A Light
Bryan Adams
Universal

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)

Lil Bit of Buddle
Sophie Buddle
Independent

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post