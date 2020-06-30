Alessia Cara Wins Album Of The Year At The Juno Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Alessia Cara took top honors at the Juno Awards on Monday night after her 2019 release “The Pains of Growing” won the award for album of the year.
The multi-platinum singer-songwriter also took home trophies after winning Pop Album of the Year Presented by Live Nation Canada and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN.
Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes won the award for single of the year for the third consective year for his hit “Señorita” and was recognized as artist of the year for the second year in a whow.
Tory Lanez continued his reign of the Rap Recording of the Year category, marking his third consecutive win. Lanez also became the first artist to win in both the Rap Recording and R&B/Soul Recording category (where he was a co-winner alongside Jessie Reyez) in the same year.
Teen gloom queen Billie Eilish won the award for international album of the year for her smash hit “When we fall asleep, where do we go?” while Canadian dance duo Loud Luxury won the prize for group of the year.
Other first time winners included Celeigh Cardinal, who won indigenous artist fof the year, and Neon Dreams, who won breakthrough group of the year.
Nine-time JUNO Award winner Avril Lavigne won for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by TD and Regina based folkers The Dead South won the Juno for traditional roots album of the year.
Among the special appearances of the night were presenters Chris Boucher from the 2019 NBA Championship team the Toronto Raptors, Actor and musician, Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, IT and the upcoming Ghostbuster: Afterlife, JUNO Award winner and singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, two-time JUNO Award-winning soprano Measha Brueggergosman, Indigenous Music Summit founder and Producer and JUNO Award-winning artist with Digging Roots – ShoShona Kish, and the Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Steven Guilbeault.
The award show, which took place mostly via streaming, was the fastest Juno Awards in record time, with all of the awards distributed within 90 minutes.
The complete list of Juno Award winners:
JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY TD)
Avril Lavigne
BMG*ADA
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Señorita
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Universal
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Universal
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)
The Pains Of Growing
Alessia Cara
Universal
ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY CBC MUSIC)
Shawn Mendes
Universal
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Loud Luxury
Sony
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)
Lennon Stella
Columbia*Sony
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)
Neon Dreams
Dreaming Out Loud*Warner
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)
Alessia Cara
Publisher – Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada
“Growing Pains” – co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder, “Out of Love” – co-songwriter Rick Nowels
PAINS OF GROWING – Alessia Cara Universal
“Rooting For You” – co-songwriter Jon Levine
THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal
COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Wild As Me
Meghan Patrick
Warner
ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A Blemish in the Great Light
Half Moon Run
Crystal Math*Universal
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE)
Morbid Stuff
PUP
Little Dipper*Universal
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION CANADA)
The Pains of Growing
Alessia Cara
Universal
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)
A War On Everything
The Glorious Sons
Black Box*Fontana North
VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Stay Tuned!
Dominique Fils-Aimé
Ensoul*Select/Believe
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO
MiGRATIONS
Jacques Kuba Séguin
ODD SOUND*Select
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP
Abundance
Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop
ANZIC*A-Train
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
INSCAPE
Alexandra Stréliski
Secret City*Fontana North
ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
La nuit est une panthère
Les Louanges
Bonsound*Sony
CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Greatest Hits, Vol. 4
Big Block Singsong
Independent
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER
detach
Angela Schwarzkopf
Redshift
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE
The John Adams Album
Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano
Universal
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL
Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets
Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton
ATMA*Naxos
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR
Evta
Ana Sokolović
ATMA*Naxos
RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Freaky
Tory Lanez
Interscope*Universal
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Love Me
Felix Cartal & Lights
Physical Presents*Fontana North
R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Feel It Too
Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy
Universal
REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
The Warning Track
Lyndon John X
Independent
INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN)
Stories from a Downtown Apartment
Celeigh Cardinal
Independent
CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Mohawk
Lee Harvey Osmond
Latent*Warner
TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sugar & Joy
The Dead South
Six Shooter*Universal
BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Mad Love
Dawn Tyler Watson
Independent
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Advent Of Christmas
Matt Maher
Provident*Sony/Anchor
WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
BAROKAN
Djely Tapa
Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Independent/Select
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Ben Kaplan
“Brittle Bones Nicky” BRITTLE BONES NICKY – Rare Americans
Independent
“It’s Alright” (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY – Mother Mother
Universal
RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
John ‘Beetle’ Bailey
“Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)” SUBLIME – Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North
Canadian Contributor:
- Mastering Engineer: Harry Hess (HBomb Mastering)
“Shotgun” FRIDAY – Monkey House Alma*Universal
Canadian Contributors
- Additional Engineer: Taylor Kernohan
- Mastering Engineer: Peter Letros (Wreckhouse Mastering)
ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR
Chad Moldenhauer (Art Director), Ian Clarke (Designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (Illustrators)
SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD – Kristofer Maddigan
Independent
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY STINGRAY)
Little Star
Sarah Legault iskwē
iskwē music*The Orchard
Canadian Contributors
- Art Department: Art Pratten, Cora Paiero, Melissa Panth, Meron Kebede, Nidia Martinez, Shaylyn Lucas, Tylor White
- Special Effects: Adam Caplan, Sammy Roach (web.isod.es)
ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyond The Senses
REZZ
Rezz Music*AWAL
METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Play to Win
Striker
Independent
ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Shine A Light
Bryan Adams
Universal
COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)
Lil Bit of Buddle
Sophie Buddle
Independent