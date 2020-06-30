Alessia Cara Wins Album Of The Year At The Juno Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Alessia Cara took top honors at the Juno Awards on Monday night after her 2019 release “The Pains of Growing” won the award for album of the year.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter also took home trophies after winning Pop Album of the Year Presented by Live Nation Canada and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN.

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes won the award for single of the year for the third consective year for his hit “Señorita” and was recognized as artist of the year for the second year in a whow.

Tory Lanez continued his reign of the Rap Recording of the Year category, marking his third consecutive win. Lanez also became the first artist to win in both the Rap Recording and R&B/Soul Recording category (where he was a co-winner alongside Jessie Reyez) in the same year.

Teen gloom queen Billie Eilish won the award for international album of the year for her smash hit “When we fall asleep, where do we go?” while Canadian dance duo Loud Luxury won the prize for group of the year.

Other first time winners included Celeigh Cardinal, who won indigenous artist fof the year, and Neon Dreams, who won breakthrough group of the year.

Nine-time JUNO Award winner Avril Lavigne won for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by TD and Regina based folkers The Dead South won the Juno for traditional roots album of the year.

Among the special appearances of the night were presenters Chris Boucher from the 2019 NBA Championship team the Toronto Raptors, Actor and musician, Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, IT and the upcoming Ghostbuster: Afterlife, JUNO Award winner and singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, two-time JUNO Award-winning soprano Measha Brueggergosman, Indigenous Music Summit founder and Producer and JUNO Award-winning artist with Digging Roots – ShoShona Kish, and the Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Steven Guilbeault.

The award show, which took place mostly via streaming, was the fastest Juno Awards in record time, with all of the awards distributed within 90 minutes.

The complete list of Juno Award winners:

JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY TD)



Avril Lavigne

BMG*ADA

SINGLE OF THE YEAR



Señorita

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Universal

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR



WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish

Universal

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)



The Pains Of Growing

Alessia Cara

Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY CBC MUSIC)



Shawn Mendes

Universal

GROUP OF THE YEAR



Loud Luxury

Sony

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Lennon Stella

Columbia*Sony

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)



Neon Dreams

Dreaming Out Loud*Warner

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)



Alessia Cara

Publisher – Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada

“Growing Pains” – co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder, “Out of Love” – co-songwriter Rick Nowels

PAINS OF GROWING – Alessia Cara Universal

“Rooting For You” – co-songwriter Jon Levine

THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Wild As Me

Meghan Patrick

Warner

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR



A Blemish in the Great Light

Half Moon Run

Crystal Math*Universal

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE)



Morbid Stuff

PUP

Little Dipper*Universal

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION CANADA)



The Pains of Growing

Alessia Cara

Universal

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)



A War On Everything

The Glorious Sons

Black Box*Fontana North

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Stay Tuned!

Dominique Fils-Aimé

Ensoul*Select/Believe

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO



MiGRATIONS

Jacques Kuba Séguin

ODD SOUND*Select

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP



Abundance

Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop

ANZIC*A-Train

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR



INSCAPE

Alexandra Stréliski

Secret City*Fontana North

ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE



La nuit est une panthère

Les Louanges

Bonsound*Sony

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Greatest Hits, Vol. 4

Big Block Singsong

Independent

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER



detach

Angela Schwarzkopf

Redshift

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE



The John Adams Album

Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano

Universal

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL



Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets

Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton

ATMA*Naxos

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR



Evta

Ana Sokolović

ATMA*Naxos

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR



Freaky

Tory Lanez

Interscope*Universal

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR



Love Me

Felix Cartal & Lights

Physical Presents*Fontana North

R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR



Feel It Too

Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy

Universal

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR



The Warning Track

Lyndon John X

Independent

INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN)



Stories from a Downtown Apartment

Celeigh Cardinal

Independent

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Mohawk

Lee Harvey Osmond

Latent*Warner

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Sugar & Joy

The Dead South

Six Shooter*Universal

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Mad Love

Dawn Tyler Watson

Independent

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR



The Advent Of Christmas

Matt Maher

Provident*Sony/Anchor

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR



BAROKAN

Djely Tapa

Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Independent/Select

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



Ben Kaplan

“Brittle Bones Nicky” BRITTLE BONES NICKY – Rare Americans

Independent

“It’s Alright” (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY – Mother Mother

Universal

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR



John ‘Beetle’ Bailey

“Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)” SUBLIME – Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North



Canadian Contributor:

Mastering Engineer: Harry Hess (HBomb Mastering)

“Shotgun” FRIDAY – Monkey House Alma*Universal



Canadian Contributors

Additional Engineer: Taylor Kernohan

Mastering Engineer: Peter Letros (Wreckhouse Mastering)

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR



Chad Moldenhauer (Art Director), Ian Clarke (Designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (Illustrators)

SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD – Kristofer Maddigan

Independent

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY STINGRAY)



Little Star

Sarah Legault iskwē

iskwē music*The Orchard

Canadian Contributors

Art Department: Art Pratten, Cora Paiero, Melissa Panth, Meron Kebede, Nidia Martinez, Shaylyn Lucas, Tylor White

Special Effects: Adam Caplan, Sammy Roach (web.isod.es)

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Beyond The Senses

REZZ

Rezz Music*AWAL

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Play to Win

Striker

Independent

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Shine A Light

Bryan Adams

Universal

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)



Lil Bit of Buddle

Sophie Buddle

Independent