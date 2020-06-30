React Presents’ Spring Awakening Music Festival Goes Virtual For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Festival promoter React Presents announced that the Spring Awakening Music Festival is going digital in 2020 with a new virtual edition of the event.

Set for July 4 & 5, the festival is sponsored by Corona Electric Beach, and will feature a live stream with headliners Bear Grillz, Claude VonStroke, Krewella & Shiba San.

dditional talent slated to perform include Chicago’s own Birthdayy Partyy, DJ Yula, Gene Farris, Goodsex, Manic Focus, Porn and Chicken and Win and Woo joined by Destructo, Dr. Fresch, Goldroom, Justin Jay, Kaivon, Ookay, Regard, Shiba San, Slooze b2b Krilla, SNBRN, Vicetone and Westend.

The festival will be streamed via live music streaming platform LiveXLive, which acquired React Presents last year.

In addition to the music, the Virtual SAMF 2020 will feature merch, talent meet & greets, interviews with many of the participating artists and archival material from previous SAMF festivals which will be integrated into music news and interview show LiveZone.

“This is a massive opportunity for us to pilot a new business model for Spring Awakening that unifies a digital and in-real-life concert-viewing experience, and takes it from being a regional event to being truly national,” said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. “This year’s lineup and digital ticketing paired with additional perks for subscribers is just the beginning of the vision for the 10th Anniversary Spring Awakening in 2021.”

As an incentive, React Presents will also give away tickets to the 10-year anniversary SAMF in 2021.

The virtual festival will be encouraging fans to donate to MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund supporting various music charity organizations.