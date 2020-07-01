Report: APA Facing Another Round Of Pay Cuts, Furloughs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Staff at APA is reportedly facing a new round of pay cuts and furloughs as part of cost-cutting measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the agency’s business.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, CEO Jim Gosnell informed staff of the company’s plans on Tuesday.

In a letter to employees obtained by THR, Gosnell said that the pandemic had been the most difficult period for the agency in their 58-year history.

“We had hoped the salary reductions and other adjustments we had implemented in March would be sufficient to address the unprecedented shutdown of our industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after much agonizing and anguish, in addition to the recent spikes across the country and delays to planned re-openings, we now must take additional steps to ensure our future,” Gosnell wrote in the letter obtained by APA.

Gosnell’s note did not detail how many of the agency’s roughly 300 employees might face furlough but he noted that APA board members would see the most substantial pay reductions.

He also said that employees who are furloughed will retain their health coverage “and other resources” through the summer.

“I am genuinely sorry for all our colleagues being affected, but we must take these extraordinarily difficult steps to protect and preserve as many positions as possible during these unprecedented times. We are hopeful that today’s additional measures will be short-lived, remain cautiously optimistic that things will start to improve as soon as possible with opportunities for all to return to APA, on the other side of this pandemic, tackling our new normal stronger and more innovative than ever,” Gosnell added.