Count Basie Center for the Arts Expands Drive-In Concert Series

RED BANK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — The nonprofit Count Basie Center for the Arts has expanded its drive-in concert series with two new planned performances.

The Queen tribute band Almost Queen is lined up to to take the stage on July 29th and comedian Iliza Shlesinger is scheduled to perform the following night on July 30.

“The New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund hosted by the Princeton Area Community Foundation was established to ensure the survival and strength of the state’s arts and cultural sector during and after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeremy Grunin, Fund Coalition Member. “We are grateful to the Count Basie Center for the Arts’ willingness to look beyond their four walls and to be thoughtful of the future of arts and culture throughout the state.

Tickets to the show are sold the car and will be available touchlessly via the Ticketmaster App. A maximum of four occupants will be permitted per vehicle.

As well, social distancing will be the rule of the day, with all vehicles spaced at least 9’ apart and staggered throughout the parking lot to create space and sightlines.

Patrons must remain in their vehicles during the show, except for visits to the restrooms, and will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing when out of their vehicles.