Toronto Jazz Fest Announces Summer Concert Series

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — TD Toronto Jazz Festival is keeping the music alive this summer with a weekly concert series, featuring some of the city’s best musicians.

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series, presented by TD, will air every Friday July 3 to August 28, on JAZZ.FM91.

Over the nine weeks, you’ll hear multiple generations of musicians, from internationally acclaimed veterans to emerging artists – outstanding instrumentalists and vocalists whose music includes bebop, Cuban, Caribbean, blues and soul traditions” states Artistic Director, Josh Grossman.

The concert series partially fills the void left by the cancellation of the TD Toronto Jazz Festival along with just about every other live event due to COVID-19.

From now until the spring of next year, festival organizers are planning to stage a variety of events to support local musicians and to bring live music to the public.

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series is also made possible with support from Ontario Creates.

“As a long-standing supporter of Canadian music and artists, we are proud to continue sponsoring the TD Toronto Jazz Festival,” said Scott Belton, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking, Metro East Region, TD Bank Group. “At TD, we understand the vital role musicians and artists play in shaping the culture of our communities, and we are excited to share these performances in a virtual way and help inspire the city of Toronto with the power of music.”

The lineup for the TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series:

July 3 – Ted Quinlan Quartet

July 10 – The Don Thompson Trio

July 17 – Jenie Thai

July 24 – Joanna Majoko Quartet

July 31 – OKAN

August 7 – Alexander Brown Quartet

August 14 – Joy Lapps Project

August 21 – Kirk MacDonald Generations Quartet featuring Virginia MacDonald

August 28 – Donnybrook