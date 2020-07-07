The U.S. Eyeing A Ban On TIkTok

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The United States may join India in banning the TikTok app, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo revealed that the U.S. is eyeing a potential ban on TikTok during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, telling her that the bans are something the administration is taking “very seriously.”

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” Pompeo told Ingraham. “I don’t want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.”

TikTok — which is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance — was one of 59 apps banned by India, a move which the country said was intended to “ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

China and India have been engaged in a military standoff on the shared Himalayan border between the two nuclear-armed nations in recent weeks and the bans came after more than 20 Indian soldiers were reportedly killed in clashes with Chinese troops in June.

TikTok has come under scrutiny over the data it collects on users, such as IP addresses, location information for users, and information about devices. TikTok maintains that it stores data on American users in data centers in the U.S. but as a Chinese-owned company, TikTok is still subject to Chinese law.