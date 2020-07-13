Bandcamp Sales Top $20M In Last 30 Days

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp has sold more than $20 million in good for independent artists and labels in the 30 days prior to July 10th.

The news comes in a new Financial Times profile of the indie music direct to fan platform.

Launched in 2007, Bandcamp had “such a slow burn and looked old compared with streaming for a long time – now it suddenly looks like the model of the future,” says MIDiA analyst Keith Jopling in the piece.

“Bandcamp could grow 200 percent a year and still be considered niche, ” he continued adding, “the future for artist marketplaces is beginning to look good.”

Bandcamp typically takes a 15% cut of sales, compared to about 30% at iTunes and Amazon.