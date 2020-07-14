DJ Vanic And Bandsintown Team Up For Ocean Meets Music, A Virtual EDM And Esports Festival Fundraiser

(CelebrityAccess) — Live event discovery and livestreaming platform Bandsintown is partnering with DJ and producer Vanic to stage a virtual hybrid music and gaming festival.

The Ocean Meets Music festival will be livestreamed via Bandsintown on Saturday, July 18th with a lineup that includes DJ Vanic, DJ Soda, Brooks, Tokyo Machine, Poni, Halweg, DNMO, Grant, Weird Geniuses, Cheat Codes, Grammer and more.

THX has signed on as a sponsor for the event and will be contributing their technical expertise and spatial audio technology for the musical performances.

The festival will also feature multiple gaming tournements, including a competitive look at Valve’s new team-based shooter Valorant.

“Riding off our online festival DREAMWORLD with 5M viewers, we’re excited to work with amazing partners like Vanic and Bandsintown for our next big festival experience with DJ sets and a whole new gaming experience we can’t wait to debut on the new digital stage,” said Abhi Mehta, CEO of We Dream Worlds, one of the organizers of the festival.

Ocean Meets Music will help to raise money for the Vancouver Aquarium, with all net proceeds from donations and sponsorship going to the not-for-profit. Since closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver Aquarium has found itself in a precarious financial position, leaving the long term future of the education, research, and conservation aquarium at risk.

“The combination of livestreaming, music, gaming, and tech highlights the diverse activity that we at Bandsintown are proud to present on our Bandsintown LIVE channel,” said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. “And given the situation facing the Vancouver Aquarium, we are happy to co-sponsor this event and use our platform as leaders in the livestreaming world to do real-world good.”

Ocean Meets Music will be livestreamed on Bandsintown LIVE and on the Trap Nation channel on YouTube on Saturday July 18 from 6pm – 1am ET/ 3pm – 10pm PT.