Spotify Launches In Russia Along With Twelve Other New Markets Around The World

(Hypebot) — Spotify has launched its music streaming service in Russia Tuesday, as was previously rumored, along with 12 other markets

Russia is the fastest-growing international market for music globally with streaming the choice of 87% of recorded music consumers there. According to the IFPI, that compares to 61% streaming globally and 68% in the U.S.

The 13 new markets also include Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldavia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

This brings Spotify’s total markets worldwide to 92.