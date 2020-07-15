Polaris Music Prize Announces The 2020 Short List

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, organizers of Canada’s Polaris Music Prize announced teh 10 albums that made the 2020 short list.

The 2020 Polaris Music Prize Short List is:

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Caribou – Suddenly

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

nêhiyawak – nipiy

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Jessie Reyez – Before Love Came To Kill Us

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

“Canadian music has a vast and vibrant spectrum. This year’s Short List features a blend of exciting emerging voices and celebrated Polaris Prize winners. Now and forever, thank you to our jury for devoting their time and energy to crafting this list and continuing to champion the music of Canadian artists. I’d like to invite everyone to carve out some time to settle in with each of these very deserving albums. You’ll be glad you did,” said Polaris jury foreperson Melissa Vincent.

The nominees were announce on Wednesday during a radio special that aired on convention across Canada via CBC Music and on the ‘net through the CBC’s Listen App.

Hosted by CBC Music’s Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the special featured musical selections from the nominees, as well as interviews with CBC talent and Polaris Prize jurors.

The Polaris Music Prize awards $50,000 to the creator of the Canadian album of the year. Unlike many music prizes which include evaluations of album sales and genre, Polaris nominees are judged solely on artistic merit.

The other Short List nominees will each receive $3,000 through a partnership with Slaight Music.

The winning album will be selected by an independent jury of Canadian music journalists, broadcasters and bloggers. Eleven jury members will be selected to serve on a grand jury to select the final winner for 2020.

The winner for 2020 will be announced at the conclusion of a special cinematic tribute event that will be broadcast in Canada on the CBC Gem streaming service, CBC Music’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages and around the globe at CBCMusic.ca/Polaris on October 19th.