Live Nation UK Cancels Its Drive-In Concert Series Over ‘Localized Lockdowns’

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation UK has pulled the plug on their upcoming drive-in concert series, citing concerns about the impact of “localized lockdowns” on the shows.

The drive-in concerts, sponsored by Utilita Live, featured performances by artists such as Gary Numan, Brand New Heavies, and The Snuts.

Set to start on July 29th, concerts were scheduled for Birmingham, Bolton, Bristol, Cheltenham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Lincoln, Liverpool, London, Milton Keynes, Newmarket and Teesside.

Other artists announced for the concert series included Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, Jack Savoretti, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Manson, Sigala, Skindred, and Tony Hadley.

A statement from Live Nation UK said: “The Live From The Drive In concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer. We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita and of course you, the fans. However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns means it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.”

“We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again. Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next 7 days.”