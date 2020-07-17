Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy nominated singer and actress Tamar Braxton was hospitalized on Thursday after she was found unresponsive and unconscious at a residence in downtown Los Angeles.

According to ABC affiliate KABC, emergency responders were called to the 900 block of Olympic Boulevard for a possible overdose or suicide attempt when they found an unconscious woman who was transported to California Hospital Medical Center, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

A source later confirmed to KABC that the woman was Braxton.

Tamar is a founding member of The Braxtons, a singing quartet that featured Toni Braxton and her four sisters. While the group found little success, their debut single “Good Life” served as a launchpad for Toni Braxton’s career.

In 2011, all five Braxton members reuinited for the We tv television series Braxton Family Values.

In 2015, Tamar Braxton was forced to drop out of the televised “Dancing With the Stars” competition when she was diagnosed with blood clots in her lungs.