Post Malone To Host HyperX Virtual Gaming Event HXCKED

(CelebrityAccess) — Kingston Technology’s HyperX gaming hardware division announced that it’s teaming up with rapper and HyperX gaming ambassador Post Malon to host a virtual gaming and music event.

The event, called HXCKED, is the first in a series of streaming events that will feature various gaming personalities playing popular titles on HyperX’s Twitch channel and interacting with fans.

Post Malone will kick off the series on Friday, July 24 by showing his on-screen skills in Blizzard-Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone while conducting an ad-hoc virtual meet and greet with fans in the Twitch chat.

The event will be produced by Cut + Sew company Zoned, a full-service agency, venture and IP studio focused on the intersection of gaming and culture.

Other notables lined up to participate in upcoming events include Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics), Mitch Robinson (Brisbane Lions), and NBA2K player Arteyo “Dimez” Boyd.

Fans can tune in to watch HXCKED with Post Malone on Friday, July 24 at 9 p.m. EDT at www.twitch.tv/hyperx.