WSM Radio Personality And Grand Ole Opry Host Eddie Stubbs To Retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — After more than two decades on the air at 650 AM WSM, radio personality and country music artist Eddie Stubbs announced his retirement.

Stubbs began hosting the evening shift on WSM in 1996 and now holds the distinction of being the longest-serving broadcaster in the station’s 7PM to midnight time slot.

“I have had an extremely blessed 25 years at WSM, and as the third-longest tenured announcer in the Grand Ole Opry’s history. The experiences and friendships have allowed me to live a lot of dreams. Needless to say, I will be forever grateful,” Stubb said in an announcement of his retirement.

“Eddie’s talent, service, and dedication are the stuff of legends and are forever part of WSM and Grand Ole Opry history,” added WSM’s Director of Content and Programming J. Patrick Tinnell.

Stubbs first made his way to Music City in 1995 to play fiddle with country music legend Kitty Wells and her husband Johnnie Wright.

A week later, he landed a job at WSM and within a month, he had successfully auditioned for an announcer gig on The Grand Ole Opry.

Stubbs earned the Country Music Association’s Large Market Broadcast Personality of the Year award in 2002. In 2012, he received country radio’s highest honor by becoming one of the youngest living inductees into the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

Jeff Hoag, who has collaborated with Stubbs over the years, will fill in on the evening shift until a permanent replacement can be found.