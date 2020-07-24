Bandcamp Continues Commission Free First Friday Promotion Through The End Of The Year

(Hypebot) — Responding to a coronavirus crisis with no end in sight, Bandcamp is expanding its popular first Friday of every month promotion through the end of the year.

Bandcamp will waive all sales fees on each first Friday in an effort to help independent artists and labels during the crisis.

During the first free Friday promotion on March 20th, fans bought $4.3 million worth of music and merchandise in 24 hours on Bandcamp. The four commission-free days thus far have generated $20 million in sales overall.

“Just as amazing is that since the pandemic hit in March, fans have bought more than $75 million worth of music and merch directly from artists and labels,” Bandcamp’s Ethan Diamond writes, “and to date, fans have paid artists over half a billion(!) dollars on Bandcamp.

Bandcamp Fridays 2020 Schedule

August 7, 2020

September 4, 2020

October 2, 2020

November 6, 2020

December 4, 2020

All from midnight to midnight Pacific time. For time zone demystification, check out: http://isitbandcampfriday.com/