A Benefit Concert Featuring The Chainsmokers And The CEO Of Goldman Sachs Draws Scrutiny For Alleged Social Distancing Violations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A benefit concert in the Hamptons last weekend has come under scrutiny after videos appeared to show large audiences who were ignoring the state’s social distancing guidelines.

In a tweet on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was “appalled” after seeing videos of the concert and promised to launch an investigation of the event.

The concert, which featured EDM duo The Chainsmokers, also featured D-Sol, the stage name of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who opened the show.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for Goldman Sachs said that Solomon performed early and and left before the show ended.

“The vast majority of the audience appeared to follow the rules, but he’s troubled that some violated them and put themselves and others at risk,” a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said in a statement.

However, video captured of the concert seems to undercut that statement, showing what appeared to be hundreds of people packed in front of a stage without masks.

According to CNN, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to Southampton’s supervisor, stating that he was “greatly disturbed” by reports of “thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles,” as well as a VIP area where there wasn’t even the pretense of a vehicle.

The concert raised money for several charities, including No Kid Hungry, CNN reported.