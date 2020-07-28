Anthony Makes Exits Live Nation To Launch Indie Promoter Brooklyn Made

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran concert promoter Anthony Makes announced the launch of Brooklyn Made, a New York-based independent concert promotions company.

At launch, Brooklyn Made will promote in open rooms across the New York market, but will look for expansions into other markets as well.

At launch Brooklyn Made reports that it has signed deals with both the 10,000-capacity amphitheater CMAC and 1,800-capacity Capitol Theatre in Port Chester

In addition, Makes owns the bar Givers & Takers located in Gowanus, Brooklyn and he plans to expand the chain and add more venues and bars to Brooklyn Makes’ portfolio.

Makes, who until recently, was President of Live Nation New York, has more than 30 years experience in the concert promotions industry.

“After having a front row seat to everything that was happening in the corporate concert promotion world, I really felt now was the right time to leave Live Nation to do this,” Makes stated.

“I came up as an independent promoter. For my first decade I was promoting concerts on my own. For the past twenty years worked with AEG, Bowery Presents and of course Live Nation. I went up the corporate ladder as far as I could go. After all of that, I felt like I needed to go back to my roots. With Brooklyn Made, I’ll take all of that first-hand knowledge I’ve acquired and use it to build a new independent experience for venues, artists and fans,” he added.