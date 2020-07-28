CAA Cuts 90 Agents, Furloughs 275 Staff

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In a surprise move, CAA announced it is making deep cuts to its agent roster and staff amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to CelebrityAccess, a spokesperson for CAA said that approximately 90 agents and executives from across the agency have been released from contracts and approximately 275 assistants and other staff have been furloughed.

The spokeperson noted that CAA will continue paying affected staff through September 30th and will continue to fully pay for health plan premiums for furloughed staff.

CAA did not provide additional details on the agents that have been released. CAA staff previously took a voluntary pay cut as the agency tried to trim expenses as revenue dried up during the pandemic.

“This is a painful and unprecedented moment, and words are insufficient. Today, we simply say that we extend our sincere appreciation and deepest gratitude to our departing colleagues,” the CAA spokesperson said.

This story was first reported by Deadline.