Wacken Open Air 2021 Sells Out In Minutes

WACKEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — The 2021 edition of German metal fest Wacken Open Air has fully sold out in just 21 hours.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible support you are showing us in these tough times. The planning reliability and capacity to act your actions are offering us is one aspect we have to thank you for, the other one is the moral support this gives to our whole team. Thanks to you we know that the show will go on, that we are part of a huge family and that metal will continue to have a home in Wacken,” festival organizers said after shifting all 75,000 tickets for the event.

According to Wacken Open Air organizers, sales were given a boost by the 90% of fans who had purchased tickets to the now-canceled Wacken Open Air 2020, who converted those tickets to passes for 2021.

As well, Wacken Open Air organizers reported that many fans donated tickets to other fans for 2021 instead of requesting refunds.

“We are blown away by this solidarity shown amongst each other. These Solidarity Tickets will be given out in the next weeks,” a statement from festival organizers said.

Wacken Open Air was originally scheduled for this weekend with a lineup that included Judas Priest, Amon Amarth, Lacuna Coil, While She Sleeps, L.A. Guns, and more.

Instead, organizers are staging Wacken World Wide, a livestreamed festival. Produced in partnership with Magenta Musik 360, the stream will feature live performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

Performers for the live streamed event include Trivium, Rage, The Rise of Mictlan, Alice Cooper, Sabaton, Centuries of Decay, and others.