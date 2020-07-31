Colorado Concert Promoter Hit With Restraining Order After Hosting A Concert And Rodeo That Drew More Than 4,000 Fans

(CelebrityAccess) — Colorado’s Attorney General issued a cease-and-desist order against a promoter who was alleged to have staged live events that exceed state orders restricting the size of public, outdoor gatherings.

According to Colorado Springs newspaper The Gazette, the order against promoter, Carlos Barkleys of Vail comes after his company hosted a bull-riding competition and concert in Weld County on Sunday that attracted at least 4,000 people, reportedly without requiring masks or social distancing.

Barkleys company also hosted a similar event in Agate in June that attracted more than 2,000 people and led to a COVID-19 outbreak, The Gazette reported.

Colorado currently has restrictions in place that limit outdoor public gatherings to no more than 175 people.

Barkleys told The Gazette that he has been trying to keep his employees working and will comply with the state’s orders.

Barkleys company, Live Entertainment’s Facebook page features multiple upcoming concerts, including an concert by Conjunto Rio Grande on August 9th and an August 14th show by Los Fascinantes De Sinaloa.