Billy Bob’s Texas To Re-Open As A Restaurant

FORT WORTH, TX (CelebritryAccess) — Iconic Texas concert venue Billy Bob’s Texas, has convinced the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to reclassify the music venue, allowing it to re-open its doors in the near future.

The massive 100,000 square foot venue, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, was forced to close in June after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order shuttering bars in the state.

According to the venue, they have applied for the new permit and are still hammering out the details, but expect to re-open as BBT and the Honky Tonk Kitchen sometime between August 12-14.

Along with plans to re-open, BBT also announced their live concert slate for August, including the Bellamy Brothers on August 14th; Flatland Calvary on August 15th; Tracy Byrd on August 21st: Casey Donahew on August 22nd; Chad Prather on August 23rd; and the Josh Abbott Band on August 29th.

When the club does re-open its doors, new safety precautions will be in place, including mandatory temperature checks at the door and patrons will be required to wear masks and distance themselves from other patrons.

As well, the roadhouse will trim its capacity back for the time being from 6,000 to just 1,200 fans.

“We have to be aggressive, we have to be diligent, we have to be serious about the protocols we’re putting in place,” Marty Travis, general manager of BBT told Dallas CBS affiliate KTVT.