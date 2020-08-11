ICM Partners Names Simon Clarkson Head Of The Agency’s Electronic Music Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the hire of noted international talent rep Simon Clarkson as the head of the agency’s Electronic Music Department.

Clarkson, who will be based in Los Angeles, will assume his new duties immediately, and will report to Rob Prinz, Worldwide Head of Concerts at ICM Partners and Matt Bates, Head of International at PTI/ICM.

Making the jump to ICM Partners with Clarkson are several of his high profile clients, including Skrillex, Alison Wonderland, Aluna George and San Holo.

Prior to his new gig at ICM Partners, Clarkson toiled at WME for almost a decade. He also operated the DJ booking agency Mainstage Artists.

“Very excited to join the team at ICM and Primary to fortify and bolster the Electronic Music Department, a genre we all believe we can continue to grow significantly over the years,” said Simon Clarkson.

“We are thrilled to have Simon join the agency to help us build out a domestic Electronic Music Department, an area we’ve long wanted to expand in” added ICM’s Rob Prinz. “His talent and experience are a perfect fit for us.”