TikTok Rival Triller Licenses All 3 Majors, Merlin via 7Digital

(Hypebot) — TikTok rival Triller has inked a deal with B2B music licensor 7Digital for access to a global catalog of 80 million tracks including Sony, UMG, Warner Music Group and Merlin.

7Digital will also provide Triller usage data to the labels. The deal starts immediately and will last at least 18 months.

The licensing comes at a time when Triller is in the spotlight thanks to the ongoing controversies surrounding short video social rival TikTok. Most music on TikTok is still unlicensed though the company has been working to correct that.

Mike Lu, CEO of Triller, commented: “What we’re seeing now is a paradigm shift in which technology is fundamentally changing the way fans experience and interact with music.

“The success of our platform and unprecedented rates of engagement in our community shows that people want to do more with music and have a greater voice in discovery and creation.

“Our partnership with 7digital ensures that the Triller community will have access to a comprehensive and global music catalog.

“It also provides back-end capabilities that are essential to our platform’s appeal, enabling us to properly compensate artists and publishers when their music is streamed in viral clips.”