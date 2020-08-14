The 2020 Billboard Music Awards To Take Place In October

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — dick clark productions and their broadcast partner NBC announced that the 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live on Wednesday, Oct. 14 with Kelly Clarkson returning as the host of the event.

The 2020 edition of the awards show will be the third for Clarkson, who hosted the gala in 2018 and 2019.

The awards show was originally set to air live from Las Vegas on April 29 but was postponed in March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions.

Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.