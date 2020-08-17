Jon Shank Exits Red Light To Launch Terrapin Station Entertainment

(CelebrityAccess) — Jonathan Shank, senior manager and executive producer at Red Light Management, announced that he’s left the company to launch his own venture, Terrapin Station Entertainment.

“I am thrilled to announce Terrapin Station Entertainment, an artist management and production company,” he said in a post on social media.

Shank joined Red Light in 2010 and served as tour producer for shows such as Peppa Pig Live!, Fresh Beats Band, Octonauts, Power Rangers Live and Disney Juniors Dance Party.

His C.V. includes stints at other management companies and at the House of Blues New Orleans, where he started in the industry as an unofficial intern.

Shank was interviewed by Larry LeBlanc in 2017.