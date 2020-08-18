UMG Names Cindy Gu As Head Of Astralwerks Asia

Universal Music Group has named Cindy Gu as the head of their electronic music division Astralwerks Asia.

Gu will head up the label’s operations across Southeast Asia, Korea and China and will be based out of the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore, effective immediately.

Gu joins Astralwerks from Warner Music Asia, where she served as Regional Marketing Manager & Dance Music Product Manager, where she led campaigns for the genre.

At Astralwerks, Gu will work with Evan Baker, Director Astralwerks Asia, who over the past six months has led the label. Baker will continue to be based in the U.S.

Along with the appointment of Gu, Astralwerks announced their first signing of a regional artist with Indonesian EDM group, Weird Genius joining the label’s roster.

Since their debut in 2016, the group has built a reputation for active touring and participated in events such as Bangkok’s Viral Fest; Jakarta’s SHVR festival; YouTube’s FanFest Indonesia; Bali’s Soundrenaline and performed alongside the likes of Yellow Claw and The Chainsmokers live in Concert.

Their current release “Lathi” has proved popular on music services and has racked up more than 100 million streams, and peaked at #1 on Spotify’s main chart in Indonesia and #2 on their Global Viral 50 Chart.