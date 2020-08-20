Blue Ox Music Fest Organizers Announced Socially Distanced Camping Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Blue Ox Music Festival canceled the event earlier this year due to coronavirus but they are returning this month with a scaled down, socially distanced event to tide fans over until next year.

Called ‘Campout In The Pines’ the three day music festival is scheduled to take place from August 27-29 and will be a scaled down, socially distanced event with just 250 passes to be made available.

The lineup for the event includes Charlie Parr, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Them Coulee Boys, Armchair Boogie, Chicken Wire Empire, and Feeding LeRoy.

For fans who can’t make the show, the festival’s musical offerings along with archival material from past Blue Ox fests, will be live streamed as ‘Live from the Pines’ via YouTube and Facebook

Festival organizers said they will encourage all guests and employees to wear masks and will make branded ‘Blue Ox’ masks available during the event.

Sanitization will be a focus for festival staff with frequent cleaning of all high touch surfaces (portable toilets, water stations, counters, and railings) and stations providing hand sanitizer/hand washing materials will be available throughout the venue.

Additionally, guests will be encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before coming to the event and will be required to complete a health questionaire before being admitted to the event. The health questionnaire will ask about symptoms and potential exposure events and collect contact tracing information in the event of an outbreak.

Those that answer yes to symptoms will be refused entry to the fest.