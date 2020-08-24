The Hardly Strictly Music Relief Fund Accepting Grant Requests From Bay Area Musicians

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The Hardly Strictly Music Relief Fund is now accepting grant applications from local music located in the San Francisco Bay area.

The individual grant program is open to roots musicians living full time in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, or Sonoma Counties and applicants will be accepted through Sept. 14th.

Successful applicants will be notified about their award status by September 25, 2020, followed immediately by the disbursement of funds.

Grants to local area venues that provide a stage for American roots music has already closed and notifications about grants will be announced soon.

includes a grant program for Bay Area music venues with a track record of presenting American Roots styles. The nomination process for venues is now closed with funding announcements being made soon.

Launched by Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in response to the ravages of COVID-19, the $1.5 million charitable fund includes $450,000 set aisde for individual musicians’ relief and additional support for local music venues and their workers.

“Our fund for roots music musicians, in the form of grants up to $2,000 in unrestricted funds, is available to all but will give priority to Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color,” says Frances Hellman, one of the directors of the Hellman Foundation, which since 2011, has focused on supporting local organizations and initiatives homegrown in the Bay Area, while bolstering the impact of partner organizations and engaging in strategic public-private partnerships such as Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. “This is not only because these communities have been historically under-funded by philanthropy, but also because they have been adversely affected by the pandemic.”

For more information on the individual musicians grant opportunity and to apply, visit actaonline.org/hardlystrictly.