(Hypebot) — Spotify has disqualified 4.9 million of BTS’ 12.6 million streams of their new song ‘Dynamote” from its chart calculations.

The inflated streams, which were first reported by MBW, apparently were generated by an organized campaign by fans to ensure that BTS topped all of the streaming, radio and YouTube charts.

Below are Tweets from fan accounts including BTS On Billboard and BTS Analytics which has 2 million followers.